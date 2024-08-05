Florida Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Debby in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave an update on Hurricane Debby at 7:30 a.m.

Gov. DeSantis explained that the state has issued a Level 1 activation of Emergency Management staff for the storm, which is the highest level response.

He said the Florida State Guard is ready to assist, FPL is ready to enter around-the-clock shifts, FDOT is clearing the roads and 17,000 linemen are ready to restore outages. He also said these agencies are ready to give out water and meals as needed.

As for Debby’s impacts so far, DeSantis said the state has already seen storm surge and flooding. In addition, 143,000 people are without power, but personnel are working to get it back on and it shouldn’t be as bad as Ian or Idalia.

Kevin Guthrie then took to the podium to give some current storm facts and safety reminders. He said the division expects rivers and streams to reach the flood stage across North and Central Florida, and those areas could feel the impacts for up to 10 days.

He also said there have been 35 tornado warnings across the state so far and mentioned that there are 6 active fuel depots and 600,000 gallons of fuel available for families who need it for generators, cars, etc.

Guthrie also focused on reminding families about how to properly use a generator. He expressed how storm deaths are preventable, and generators should be placed 20 feet away from doors or windows. They should also not be turned on inside.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor Hurricane Debby’s impacts to bring you the very latest.

