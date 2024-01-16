Freeze warnings, wind chill advisories in effect for local counties tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freeze warnings and windchill advisories across our area tonight.

This morning, the First Alert Weather Center is tracking showers moving in from the southwest, and the coverage of the rain is expected to pick up through the morning commute. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Highs today will be in the lower 60s, but those numbers will fall throughout the afternoon.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Overnight, it should be cold and breezy. Temperatures will dip to the mid to upper 20s inland and lower 30s closer to the coast. Our First Alert Meteorologists say that people should take measures to protect their sensitive plants tonight both inland and along the coast.

Wednesday will be cold and breezy with highs only reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. But, it will be sunny.

Another inland freeze is expected to arrive on Thursday morning. The beaches will remain above freezing, but frost will likely form in some places.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

As for tonight, the following warnings are in effect:

Hard Freeze Warning tonight for Southeast Georgia, Columbia, Baker and inland Nassau counties (3 a.m. - 9 a.m.)

Freeze Warning tonight for Duval, coastal Nassau, Union, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and St. Johns counties (3 a.m. - 9 a.m.)

Wind Chill Advisory all across our area overnight (1 a.m. - 9 a.m.)

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at our First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Morning rain/isolated thunder. Diminishing west to east this afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 62 (falling this afternoon)

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. LOW: 29 (low 30s at coast)

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

WEDNESDAY: AM freeze. Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 50/Low 29

THURSDAY: AM inland freeze. Mostly sunny. High 64/Low 30

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with a few morning showers. High 63/Low 50

SATURDAY: AM inland freeze. Sunny and chilly. High 47/Low 33

SUNDAY: AM inland freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. High 52/Low 30

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Coastal shower possible. High 62/Low 38

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area