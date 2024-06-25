Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon, more showers and storms on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says a Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon before more showers and storms move in.

The Heat Advisory is set to last from noon to 7 p.m. and will affect Northeast Florida with feels-like temperatures approaching 110 degrees or more. Actual temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s in Northeast Florida. It will be coolest along the coast and warmest inland.

A few neighborhoods in Southeast Georgia may approach 100 degrees as well.

Another day, another heat advisory. It's going to be hot! #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/h75pCLJmUQ — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) June 25, 2024

Scattered afternoon and evening storms will develop with the risks of localized heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. There will be similar weather patterns throughout the workweek with heat, humidity and daily chances of rain.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave is approaching the Windward Islands in the Caribbean and could develop some by the weekend and beyond while moving west to northwest. There should be no local impacts.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping its eye on the southwest Atlantic for some possible long-range development into next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 96

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lingering shower/storm early. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High 96/Low 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 95/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 78

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 76

