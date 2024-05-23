NOAA forecasting ‘above normal’ hurricane season in its 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook and it is forecasting an “above normal” season.

NOAA’s forecast calls for:

17 to 25 named storms (Average is 14)

8 to 13 hurricanes (Average is 7)

4-7 major hurricanes (cat. 3 or higher; Average is 3)

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Corey Simma said ocean temperatures are very warm, near record levels.

La Nina is expected to develop later this year and is below average water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

Simma said La Nina usually means less wind shear over the Atlantic, which helps tropical systems form.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather team told you in April when Colorado State University released its 2024 Hurricane Seasonal Outlook, forecasting a well-above-average season.

The First Alert Weather Team will break down NOAA’s forecast and what it means for you on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

