Tracking Debby: Storm downgrades to tropical storm status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking flooding, strong winds and tornadoes as Hurricane Debby pushes inland from Florida’s Big Bend.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the closest approach Debby’s center will get to Jacksonville looks to be this afternoon or early this evening.

High tide in the St. Johns River downtown is between 11 a.m. and noon and around midnight. He said there could be significant flooding. High tide at the beaches is at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. today.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

UPDATE 11 a.m.- First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says Debby has downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds now at 70 mph.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Buresh says the biggest concerns for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are heavy rain, rough seas and surf, a high rip current risk and a few tornadoes and waterspouts.

Winds will be gusty and at times, strong from Highway 301 to the beaches. However, it will be more significant and potentially damaging west of Jacksonville along I-10, especially closer to the center. Winds will peak Monday afternoon and into this evening.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Florida is the “fork in the road” for longer range movement, especially forward speed but also a turn more toward the east while over land. Squalls of heavy rain and storms will impact Florida, Georgia and the coastal Carolinas through at least midweek.

Buresh wants to remind everyone that Jacksonville, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are on the “messy” east end of the storm. As a result, he says the impacts of Debby will occur many miles from the center and outside the forecast cone.

Forecasts remain in flux and subject to change.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to track Debby and provide updates throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here are specifics based on the current forecast track:

RAINFALL: Severe flooding is legitimate concern. Amounts through Wed. will average 6-12″, locally more. As much as 10-15″ ... nearing 2 feet is well within the realm of ‘possibility’ from Lake City to Waycross eastward across SE Ga. as Debby slows. A strong/steady wind from the south Monday may push water from the St. Johns River into parts of downtown Jacksonville & - during times of heavy rain - flooding could become rather serious for a time. The more north & west over N. Fl & SE Ga., the greater the rain amounts.

WIND: Sustained winds will average 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph from Highway 301 to the coast though some higher speeds will be possible at/near the beaches due to less friction. Sustained winds may peak Monday at 50-60 mph with gusts 70+ mph from Lake City to Waycross due to the closer proximity to the center. The strongest winds for Duval & metro Jacksonville will be Monday afternoon/early evening as the center of then weakening tropical storm Debby will make its closest approach.

TORNADOES/WATERSPOUTS: Isolated threat through Monday then gradually diminishing west to east late Mon. night.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

OCEAN: Seas will average 7-12 feet off the Ga. & Fl. coast, possibly higher by Tuesday depending on exactly where Debby is & how strong. Surf will build to 6-10+ feet. The onshore wind component will not be long lasting which is a good thing for the beaches.

RIP CURRENTS: A high to very high rip current risk at area beaches. The best advice is to stay out of the ocean.

STORM SURGE: Little. The majority of the flooding will be due to rainfall. But some surge will occur along coastal Ga. - possibly as much as 2-4 feet.... 1-2 feet, locally 3 feet for NE Fl., the St. Johns River & its tributaries.

POWER OUTAGES: Sporadic for the I-95 corridor but more widespread & significant from Waycross, Ga. to Lake City, Fl., the I-10 corridor & the Fl./Ga. border area.

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Early Mon. landfall-Fl. Big Bend... Debby flooding, wind, tornadoes

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 5, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area