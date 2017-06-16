Jacksonville Police investigating attempted robbery in Hogan’s Creek

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to find a suspect who shot another man multiple times in the Hogan’s Creek area late Thursday night.

The victim said he and his cousin were sitting in his car on Jupiter Street when they were approached by the suspect who showed off his gun telling them “give it up.”

The victim did not comply and resisted by trying to grab the gun, the suspect then started shooting the victim as he got out the car.

The suspect then took off in an unknown direction while the victim’s cousin drove him to U.F. Health. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Police could not provide any suspect information because the man wore gloves and a mask.