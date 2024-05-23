newsletter
The National Hurricane Center gives guidance on projected forecast, status changes in the storm, and expected rainfall & storm surge totals. If you have any questions about a storm this will be where they get answered.
Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2024 will be an above-normal season for storms.
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh takes a deep dive into the day's forecast, and its impact on the next few days.
CBS47/FOX30 FIRST ALERT FORECAST – TUE., MAY 28TH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST MIKE BURESH WOKV RADIO The WOKV Weather Meter for Today: 7 TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a scattered shower or t’storm… shifting more south through the afternoon. High: 93 TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 66 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 91 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86
CBS47/FOX30 FIRST ALERT FORECAST – FRI., MAY 24TH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST MIKE BURESH WOKV RADIO The WOKV Weather Meter for Today: 8 TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 91 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Partly sunny/hot, an isolated shower late. High: 93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 95 MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 95 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm. High: 94
CBS47/FOX30 FIRST ALERT FORECAST – THU., MAY 23RD CHIEF METEOROLOGIST MIKE BURESH WOKV RADIO The WOKV Weather Meter for Today: 8 TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 90 TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69 FRIDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 92 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 94 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 95 MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 95
