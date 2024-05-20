This Voter Guide is a resource for all Jacksonville residents. Below you will find important links, maps and timelines to assist you with the voting experience. Whichever candidate or platform is important to you, these are the resources you will need to make sure that your voice is heard in the next election!


Be an informed voter. View the elections you will be voting in with this Sample Ballot Lookup tool. Start by entering your address, then select an upcoming election date, next view the list of candidates that will be on your ballot. Click on your candidates to read their biography, view past election results, read their campaign themes and more! View your sample ballot now!

Get Informed Before Election Day

Thanks To Our Partners

