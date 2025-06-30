Celebration of Independence Day and more this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — This is a weekend to celebration America’s Independence Day, so fireworks will be lighting up the sky many nights, including Friday the 4th. But there is more than big, booming sounds to enjoy in NE Florida this week and weekend.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open a holiday weekend homestand against Charlotte - with fireworks on Friday night!

Fireworks Over the Matanzas, the City of St. Augustine’s annual Independence Day celebration, returns Friday starting at 6:00 pm with The All-Star Orchestra performing a two-hour concert in The Plaza de la Constitución performing Big Band and popular tunes with a patriotic flare.

Wednesday, July 2:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Ninja Kidz - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, July 3:

Carnifex “Hell Chose Me 15-year Anniversary Tour” - 5:30 pm - FIVE

Friday, July 4:

Fourth of July Throwback Baseball Game - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm - Klutho Park Springfield

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The City of Jacksonville is presenting its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration over the St. Johns River, lighting up the night sky at 9:00 PM.

City of St. Augustine’s annual Independence Day celebration - starts at 6:00pm

4th of July with Fireworks in Jacksonville Beach starts at 9:00 pm

American Pride 4th of July in Orange Park starts at 5:00 pm at Moosehaven

Saturday, July 5:

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews & Trivia - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Tunes & Blooms: Island Acoustic - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Welcome to MOCKVILLE: Tribute to Nirvana, Creed, + Linkin Park - 8:00 pm - Decca Live





Sunday, July 6:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 5:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sensory Sunday at Surge Adventure Park - 10:00 am - 12:00 pm - Surge Adventure Park

