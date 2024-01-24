Download The Free WOKV App

WOKV APP

Jacksonville, FL — The 104.5 WOKV App makes it easier to find the news and information you’re looking for.

Download now:

Click here for Apple ]

Click here for Andriod ]

Now, the 3 Big Things You Need to Know are in the palm of your hand with the WOKV App.

VIDEO: How to get breaking news alerts

Other features include customized severe weather alerts, updated news feed, and on-demand audio including the WOKV First Alert Forecast.

VIDEO: How to send an Open Mic

The Open Mic feature gives you the ability to report breaking news, traffic problems, severe weather, or to sound off on a story you are hearing.

More features include:

  • Open Mic
  • On Demand News and Traffic - listen when you want
  • Traffic updates
  • Breaking news alerts
  • Live weather radar
  • Access to local and national news stories

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!