Events: Jazz Festival highlights Memorial Day weekend events

Jacksonville, FL — For more than four decades, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought people together to celebrate music, community, and good vibes for Memorial Day weekend. The festivities begin Thursday night at the Florida Theatre with the Jazz Piano Competition, followed by three days of free, live performances at Ford on Bay (the old Duval County Courthouse).

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home this week for a series against the Norfolk Tides - and it’s a Honey Drippers weekend at the ballpark.

The Home & Garden Show returns in its new home at Duval Hall, the new Fairgrounds property on the far westside.

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776 at Alhambra Theatre and Dining.

Tuesday, May 19:

Chicago Live in Concert - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, May 20:

EverBank Stadium Job Fair - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, May 21:

Jazz Festival Piano Competition - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sip and Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Lily Meola - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - North Beaches Town Center

Friday, May 22:

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Duval Hall

Tim Meadows - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - begins at 4:00 pm - Ford on Bay

The Parables Tour with Father Mike Schmitz - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Alice By Heart - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Redferrin at Decca Live - 7:00 pm

Tayler Holder - 8:00 pm - Five

Saturday, May 23:

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - begins at 4:00 pm - Ford on Bay

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Duval Hall

Jacksonville Waves vs. Greensboro Groove - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market AAPI Heritage Month Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Classics - 40 Years Mazza Smith Dance Recital - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The 502s: Nonsense All Night Tour with Special Guest Late Night Thoughts - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sam Barber - The American Route Tour with special guests Michael Marcagi & Bebe Stockwell - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Sunday, May 24:

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - begins at 4:00 pm - Ford on Bay

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Duval Hall

Josh Gates Live - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Monday, May 25:

Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department Memorial Day Observance - starts 8:30 am *Live coverage on 104.5 FM WOKV starts at 8:00 am.

Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Duval Hall

Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

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