Events: Jazz Festival highlights Memorial Day weekend events

Jacksonville, FL — For more than four decades, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought people together to celebrate music, community, and good vibes for Memorial Day weekend. The festivities begin Thursday night at the Florida Theatre with the Jazz Piano Competition, followed by three days of free, live performances at Ford on Bay (the old Duval County Courthouse).
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are back home this week for a series against the Norfolk Tides - and it’s a Honey Drippers weekend at the ballpark.
The Home & Garden Show returns in its new home at Duval Hall, the new Fairgrounds property on the far westside.
Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776 at Alhambra Theatre and Dining.
Tuesday, May 19:
Chicago Live in Concert - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Wednesday, May 20:
EverBank Stadium Job Fair - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Thursday, May 21:
Jazz Festival Piano Competition - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sip and Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Lily Meola - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - North Beaches Town Center
Friday, May 22:
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Duval Hall
Tim Meadows - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Jazz Festival - begins at 4:00 pm - Ford on Bay
The Parables Tour with Father Mike Schmitz - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Alice By Heart - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Redferrin at Decca Live - 7:00 pm
Tayler Holder - 8:00 pm - Five
Saturday, May 23:
Jacksonville Jazz Festival - begins at 4:00 pm - Ford on Bay
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Duval Hall
Jacksonville Waves vs. Greensboro Groove - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market AAPI Heritage Month Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Classics - 40 Years Mazza Smith Dance Recital - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
The 502s: Nonsense All Night Tour with Special Guest Late Night Thoughts - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sam Barber - The American Route Tour with special guests Michael Marcagi & Bebe Stockwell - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Sunday, May 24:
Jacksonville Jazz Festival - begins at 4:00 pm - Ford on Bay
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 11:00 am - 6:00 pm - Duval Hall
Josh Gates Live - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Monday, May 25:
Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department Memorial Day Observance - starts 8:30 am *Live coverage on 104.5 FM WOKV starts at 8:00 am.
Jacksonville Home and Garden Show - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Duval Hall
Dinosauria: Twilight Trek - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens