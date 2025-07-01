Help local cancer patients, families by rounding up at 4 Rivers Smokehouse in July

Jacksonville, Fl — Your change is their hope. Throughout the month of July, 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Jacksonville and Orange Park are partnering with The Child Cancer Fund for a round-up campaign.

All donations will benefit local pediatric cancer patients and families through the Child Cancer Fund. Since 1994, CCF has walked side-by-side with local families, helping them throughout the challenges of childhood cancer.

The 4 Rivers Round Up Campaign allows customers to choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the extra amount donated to the Child Cancer Fund. This includes all purchases in both the Baymeadows and Park Ave locations, as well as online orders.

The Child Cancer Fund is one of Cox Media Group Jacksonville’s community partners, beginning in 2015 with the inaugural Careathon, a day-long broadcast fundraiser on 104.5 WOKV. The event has raised more than $2 million since its inception.

The 2025 Careathon, presented by Duval Asphalt, is set for August 15 and 16.

4 Rivers Roundup to help Child Cancer Fund July 2025 (Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida)

