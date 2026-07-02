Get ready for the 12th Annual WOKV Care-a-thon presented by Duval Asphalt, coming August 21-22, 2026! The two-day radiothon encompasses all the North Florida Cox Media Group stations – eight radio and three television – to bring together more than one million listeners and thousands of additional supporters. To date, it has raised more than $2.4 million for Child Cancer Fund programs and families.

Currently in Northeast Florida, there are around 300 children in active treatment for cancer, with an average of 120 children in the region being diagnosed with cancer every year. For over 30 years, Child Cancer Fund has provided these families with practical, educational, financial, emotional and psychosocial support during this difficult time.

Care-a-Thon Stories

Care-a-Thon Videos

Care-a-Thon Through the Years

Thank You To Our Sponsors

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