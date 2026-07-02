Get ready for the 12th Annual WOKV Care-a-thon presented by Duval Asphalt, coming August 21-22, 2026! The two-day radiothon encompasses all the North Florida Cox Media Group stations – eight radio and three television – to bring together more than one million listeners and thousands of additional supporters. To date, it has raised more than $2.4 million for Child Cancer Fund programs and families.
Currently in Northeast Florida, there are around 300 children in active treatment for cancer, with an average of 120 children in the region being diagnosed with cancer every year. For over 30 years, Child Cancer Fund has provided these families with practical, educational, financial, emotional and psychosocial support during this difficult time.
Throughout the month of July, 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Baymeadows and Orange Park are participating in a round-up campaign with all proceeds benefitting the Child Cancer Fund.
July 02, 2026 at 9:50 am EDT
Community partner Child Cancer Fund walks side-by-side with local families beyond their cancer journey.
By Rich Jones
March 24, 2026 at 9:48 am EDT August 15, 2025 at 7:59 am EDT
One-of-a-kind memorabilia and priceless experiences await your bid in the 2025 Careathon auction, open now through 12:00 pm Monday, August 18.
By Rich Jones
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Jacksonville Care-a-Thon 2025 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) Jacksonville Care-a-Thon 2025 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) WOKV 2024 Careathon (Leece Hamilton) Careathon 2024 - Rich jones and Ryan Schmitt 2024 WOKV Careathon (Chase Bunker) 2024 WOKV Careathon (Kristine Bellino ) 2023 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt Careathon 2022 presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2021 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2021 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2021 Careathon raises $261,000+ 2021 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt 2017 WOKV Careathon Raises $200,000 2017 WOKV Careathon Raises $200,000 Careathon 2018 exceeds $250,000 goal Zane - 2018 Careathon (Child Cancer Fund) GF Default - 2018 WOKV Careathon to benefit the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida Brynley Piper Richardson 07/07/23 - A scene during the Child Cancer Fund’s Care-A-Thon that took place at Nemours Children’s Clinic on July 7, 2023, where radio personalities Clark Howard, Rich Jones, and April Davis interviewed children and families who are or have been affected by cancer. (Photo by Jason Pratt / Prattify) (Jason Pratt) WOKV Care-a-Thon Action News Jax Anchor John Bachman, Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, and WOKV's Clark Howard volunteered their time to be part of the Care-a-Thon. WOKV Care-a-Thon Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh volunteered his time to the 2015 broadcast. WOKV Care-a-Thon Clark Howard, Helena Richards, and Rich Jones take a break from the broadcast. WOKV Care-a-Thon Bonnie has been battling cancer for 10 years and told Rich Jones that if kids can fight hard to beat it, she can too. WOKV Care-a-Thon Volunteers at the call center were busy for more than 13 hours. WOKV Care-a-Thon Clark Howard and Miss Joli Craver. Video: 2016 WOKV Care-a-Thon Video: 2016 WOKV Care-a-Thon WOKV Care-a-Thon Clark Howard, Rich Jones, Joli Craver, and Helena Richards spend time during the broadcast. WOKV Care-a-Thon We took Clark Howard's money! Clark matched $5,000 to the Child Cancer Fund in the Care-a-Thon. WOKV Care-a-Thon Austin is a 3rd grader who has been battling cancer since he was 2-years-old. He was excited to see our live radio broadcast at Nemours Children's Specialty Care. WOKV Care-A-Thon 2016 Part 3 WOKV Care-A-Thon 2016 Part 3 WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon WOKV Raises Funds During 2019 Care-A-Thon WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon WOKV Raises Funds During 2019 Care-A-Thon WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon WOKV Raises Funds During 2019 Care-A-Thon WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon WOKV Raises Funds During 2019 Care-A-Thon WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon WOKV Raises Funds During 2019 Care-A-Thon WOKV Raises Funds During 2019 Care-A-Thon WOKV Brings the Community Together at Care-A-Thon GF Default - News 104.5 WOKV raises $134,000 during Care-a-Thon GF Default - WOKV care-a-thon supports local families battling cancer GF Default - WOKV care-a-thon supports local families battling cancer