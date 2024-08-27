Local

Careathon Update: Brynley Piper flies with butterflies

Brynley Piper Richardson 07/07/23 - A scene during the Child Cancer Fund’s Care-A-Thon that took place at Nemours Children’s Clinic on July 7, 2023, where radio personalities Clark Howard, Rich Jones, and April Davis interviewed children and families who are or have been affected by cancer. (Photo by Jason Pratt / Prattify) (Jason Pratt)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — This is how I will always remember Brynley Piper.

Brynley Piper at 2023 Careathon

The smiling, laughing toddler dressed in pink, playing with her older brother, as her proud parents look on. Brynley’s laugh is embedded in my mind.

At 9 months-old, Brynley was diagnosed in April 2022 with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Her strength throughout treatment was remarkable to watch from a distance.

At the 2023 Careathon there was no sign of pain or trauma. This warrior was strong. And until her very last days on Earth, her family remained strong.

“I’ll keep fighting for her, even after she’s left this Earth.”, said mom Heather Richardson last Friday morning. She called in to the 2024 Careathon from the ICU at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Brynley’s loved ones were by her side and preparing for the moment they prayed would never come.

This story will be updated when services are announced.

🦋 Now SHE flies with butterflies 🦋 Our warrior princess, Bryn Bear gained her angel wings this morning. No more pain,...

Posted by Brynley Piper's Leukemia Battle on Monday, August 26, 2024


"I'll keep fighting for her, even after she's left this Earth." Brynley's mom spoke with us while sitting with Brynley...

Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Friday, August 23, 2024
