10th Annual Care-a-Thon kicks off at Nemours Children’s Hospital today

Care-a-thon 2024

Jacksonville, Fl. - Today kicks off the 10th annual Careathon, presented by Duval Asphalt, benefitting the Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida. 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the Child Cancer Fund.

To celebrate these milestones, Careathon has expanded to two days. Beginning at 5:00 am on August 22, WOKV and other Cox Media Group radio and TV stations are delivering stories of pediatric cancer patients and families who have benefitted from the generosity of donors.

104.5 WOKV will broadcast stories of courage, hope and survival - along with celebrity appearances and other surprises along the way. Since 2015, Careathon has raised more than $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund.

There are several ways to give:

Call 855-636-6877 during the broadcast (5:00 am August 22 - 6:00 pm August 23)

Text careathon to 707070

Make a one-time or recurring donation to the Child Cancer Fund

Bid in the Careathon auction (winning bids are donated to Child Cancer Fund)

Keep up to date with our donation goals throughout the day

9:55a Update:

Garrett Bedenbaugh and Clark Howard continue to join Rich Jones during the 36-hour live broadcast from Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Two year-old Wren joins the broadcast with her mom to tell their journey with battling leukemia and their experience with the Child Cancer Fund.

WOKV Careathon 2024

8:55a Update:

Care-a-thon continues in the third hour with Duval Asphalt matching donations. Clark Howard joins Rich Jones live on-air from Nemours Children’s Hospital to solicit donations from the Northeast Jacksonville community. The hour concluded with $62,028 in donations.



