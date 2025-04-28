SPOTLIGHT: As If! 90s Fest returns to St. Johns County

Jacksonville, Fl — All the trappings of the ’90s will be part of this celebration of the decade in St. Johns County. Headliners include Sisqó and C+C Factory. Hulk Hogan hosts from the main stage.
There is much more happening in NE Florida this week and weekend.
Wednesday, April 30:
Wilco with special guest Waxahatchee - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thursday, May 1:
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with special guests Martha Davis and The Motels and The Vindys - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, May 2:
First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Friendship Fountain
Jax Symphony: Harry Potter / Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Marlon Wayans Wild Child Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, May 3:
Beaches WellFest - 8:45 am - 2:00 pm - Johansen Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Whiskey Riot - 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
St. Augustine Brewers Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Fountain of Youth
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Iowa Barnstormers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
ExZOOberation: Riverfront Rendezvous - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
As If! ’90s Fest - 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 1105 County Road 13A South
Jax Symphony: Harry Potter / Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Intocable - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, May 4:
Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Orange Park Town Hall Park
NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Illusionist Rick Thomas - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre