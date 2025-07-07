Local

Weekend Spotlight: Music, art, baseball, and dinosaurs in Duval

By Rich Jones
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Music, art, sports, and more to enjoy in the 904 this week and weekend. Here is a full rundown of events by day:

Tuesday, July 8:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nofolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, July 9:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nofolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, July 10:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nofolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, July 11:

Jurassic Quest - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nofolk Tides - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

JRO | The Music of Fleetwood Mac - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Lil Duval Day Concert - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memoria Arena

Saturday, July 12:

First Coast Comic Con - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Adam W. Herbert University Center

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market (Plastic Free July) - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nofolk Tides - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Killers of Kill Tony - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Sharks vs. San Antonio Gunslingers - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Moran Theater

Sunday, July 13:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nofolk Tides - 1:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Yonder Mountain String Band, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, & Railroad Eart - 5:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

