Events: Concerts and comedy this week/weekend as June arrives

The last week of May features an array of music and comedy at venues throughout NE Florida.

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Rob Schneider talks SNL, stand-up, and cancel culture ahead of Jacksonville show.

The ultimate plant shopping weekend arrives at the new Duval Hall at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds off Normandy Boulevard.

Tuesday, May 26:

Happy Together Tour 2026 - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Act II - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Punch Brothers - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, May 27:

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel with special guest Sun Child - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. San Antonio FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

Thursday, May 28:

Rob Schneider: Rescue Husband Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

WIZ KHALIFA at Decca Live - 7:00 pm

Rene Vaca 2026 Tour - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Friday, May 29:

The Colors Of Africa Art Exhibit - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

49 Winchester with Special Guest Marfa - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

John Crist Live! - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: The Music of Elton John - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue

13th Floor Jacksonville Halfway to Halloween Blackout

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band - 8:00 pm - FIVE

The Red Room: 2000’s Night - 10:00 pm - Decca Live

Saturday, May 30:

Jacksonville Sharks v Fishers Freight - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Plantmania - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Duval Hall

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Teacher Appreciation Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 11th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Colors Of Africa Art Exhibit - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Brooklyn FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Silent Disco at The Fountain - 6:00 pm - Friendship Fountain

Cooper Alan - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jax Symphony: The Music of Elton John - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

13th Floor Jacksonville Halfway to Halloween Blackout

Wage War - It Calls Me By Name Tour - 7:30 pm - FIVE

DR. FRESCH at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Sunday, May 31:

Plantmania - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Duval Hall

Village Dance Center - Wonderland and Welcome to New York - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Pop-Out: A Live Music Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

The Colors Of Africa Art Exhibit - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

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