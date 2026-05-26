Events: Concerts and comedy this week/weekend as June arrives

The last week of May features an array of music and comedy at venues throughout NE Florida.
EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Rob Schneider talks SNL, stand-up, and cancel culture ahead of Jacksonville show.
The ultimate plant shopping weekend arrives at the new Duval Hall at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds off Normandy Boulevard.
Tuesday, May 26:
Happy Together Tour 2026 - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Act II - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Punch Brothers - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, May 27:
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel with special guest Sun Child - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. San Antonio FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium
Thursday, May 28:
Rob Schneider: Rescue Husband Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
WIZ KHALIFA at Decca Live - 7:00 pm
Rene Vaca 2026 Tour - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Friday, May 29:
The Colors Of Africa Art Exhibit - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
49 Winchester with Special Guest Marfa - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
John Crist Live! - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: The Music of Elton John - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue
13th Floor Jacksonville Halfway to Halloween Blackout
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band - 8:00 pm - FIVE
The Red Room: 2000’s Night - 10:00 pm - Decca Live
Saturday, May 30:
Jacksonville Sharks v Fishers Freight - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Plantmania - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Duval Hall
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Teacher Appreciation Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Heather Loveland Dance Academy 11th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Colors Of Africa Art Exhibit - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Brooklyn FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Silent Disco at The Fountain - 6:00 pm - Friendship Fountain
Cooper Alan - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jax Symphony: The Music of Elton John - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
13th Floor Jacksonville Halfway to Halloween Blackout
Wage War - It Calls Me By Name Tour - 7:30 pm - FIVE
DR. FRESCH at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Sunday, May 31:
Plantmania - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Duval Hall
Village Dance Center - Wonderland and Welcome to New York - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
The Pop-Out: A Live Music Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park
The Colors Of Africa Art Exhibit - starts 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena