Events: Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival returns, parking will remain the same

Jacksonville, Fl — The 61st annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival returns to downtown Fernandina Beach Friday - Sunday.
The event features art, vintage antiques, entertainment, and of course, shrimp.
Parking will remain the same as it has been for decades with the city’s recently-implemented paid parking program waived from Thursday through Sunday evenings.
Tuesday, April 28:
Maren Morris with Special Guest Slimdan - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, April 29:
Community Blood Drive - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, April 30:
Shrimp Festival Parade – Rain or Shine - 6:00 pm
Boney James Slow Burn Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
2026 OneJax Humanitarian Awards Event - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday, May 1:
Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
East Coast Relays - Day 1 - UNF Hodges Stadium
First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jerry Seinfeld - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Fayetteville Liberty - 7:30 pm - Trinity College
Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Pat Travers Band - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Loud Luxury at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, May 2:
Jacksonville 2026 Muddy Dash - 8:00 am - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
WellFest x Here Tomorrow - 8:30 am - 2:00 pm - Johansen Park, Atlantic Beach
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews with Fishweir Brewing - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
East Coast Relays - Day 1 - UNF Hodges Stadium
Florida Avengers vs. Tennessee Trojans - 7:00 pm - West Nassau High School
Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Fayetteville Liberty - 3:00 pm - Trinity College
Fabulous Footwork Dance Recital - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More - 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Public Library Ann & David Hicks Auditorium
Jacksonville Sharks v New Mexico Chupacabras - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Danae Hays: The BUCKWILD Tour - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Causa Conmigo: Close Friends - 10:00 pm - Decca Live
Sunday, May 3:
Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Brooklyn FC - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium