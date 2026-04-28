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Events: Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival returns, parking will remain the same

By Rich Jones
Drone show instead of fireworks at Shrimp Fest
Drone show instead of fireworks at Shrimp Fest Drone show instead of fireworks at Shrimp Fest (Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The 61st annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival returns to downtown Fernandina Beach Friday - Sunday.

The event features art, vintage antiques, entertainment, and of course, shrimp.

Parking will remain the same as it has been for decades with the city’s recently-implemented paid parking program waived from Thursday through Sunday evenings.

Tuesday, April 28:

Maren Morris with Special Guest Slimdan - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 29:

Community Blood Drive - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 30:

Shrimp Festival Parade – Rain or Shine - 6:00 pm

Boney James Slow Burn Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

2026 OneJax Humanitarian Awards Event - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, May 1:

Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

East Coast Relays - Day 1 - UNF Hodges Stadium

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jerry Seinfeld - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Fayetteville Liberty - 7:30 pm - Trinity College

Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Pat Travers Band - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Loud Luxury at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 2:

Jacksonville 2026 Muddy Dash - 8:00 am - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

WellFest x Here Tomorrow - 8:30 am - 2:00 pm - Johansen Park, Atlantic Beach

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews with Fishweir Brewing - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

East Coast Relays - Day 1 - UNF Hodges Stadium

Florida Avengers vs. Tennessee Trojans - 7:00 pm - West Nassau High School

Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Fayetteville Liberty - 3:00 pm - Trinity College

Fabulous Footwork Dance Recital - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More - 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Public Library Ann & David Hicks Auditorium

Jacksonville Sharks v New Mexico Chupacabras - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Danae Hays: The BUCKWILD Tour - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Causa Conmigo: Close Friends - 10:00 pm - Decca Live

Sunday, May 3:

Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Brooklyn FC - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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