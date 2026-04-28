Events: Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival returns, parking will remain the same

Jacksonville, Fl — The 61st annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival returns to downtown Fernandina Beach Friday - Sunday.

The event features art, vintage antiques, entertainment, and of course, shrimp.

Parking will remain the same as it has been for decades with the city’s recently-implemented paid parking program waived from Thursday through Sunday evenings.

Tuesday, April 28:

Maren Morris with Special Guest Slimdan - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 29:

Community Blood Drive - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 30:

Shrimp Festival Parade – Rain or Shine - 6:00 pm

Boney James Slow Burn Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

2026 OneJax Humanitarian Awards Event - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, May 1:

Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

East Coast Relays - Day 1 - UNF Hodges Stadium

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jerry Seinfeld - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Fayetteville Liberty - 7:30 pm - Trinity College

Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Pat Travers Band - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Loud Luxury at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 2:

Jacksonville 2026 Muddy Dash - 8:00 am - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

WellFest x Here Tomorrow - 8:30 am - 2:00 pm - Johansen Park, Atlantic Beach

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews with Fishweir Brewing - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

East Coast Relays - Day 1 - UNF Hodges Stadium

Florida Avengers vs. Tennessee Trojans - 7:00 pm - West Nassau High School

Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Fayetteville Liberty - 3:00 pm - Trinity College

Fabulous Footwork Dance Recital - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More - 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Public Library Ann & David Hicks Auditorium

Jacksonville Sharks v New Mexico Chupacabras - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Danae Hays: The BUCKWILD Tour - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Graham Nash - Live on Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Causa Conmigo: Close Friends - 10:00 pm - Decca Live

Sunday, May 3:

Fernandina Beach Shrimp Festival – 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Brooklyn FC - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

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