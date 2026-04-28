Thousands of collapsible child stools sold online recalled for risk of collapse

Wiifo children’s tower stools are being recalled because they can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child can slip through the openings on the side, posing a risk of serious injury7 and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards.

Wiifo-branded children’s tower stools were sold in white, natural, and light wood finish. Stools measure about 18 inches wide and 34 inches tall. A label on the underside of the standing platform is printed with “Model LT005″.

Anyone with the recalled stools should stop using it immediately and contact Wiifo for a full refund. You will be asked to destroy the stool and send a photo of it to the company. Destroyed product should be promptly disposed of.

There have been at least 22 reports of stools collapsing, six of them ending in contusions and scrapes.

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