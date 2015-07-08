Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub

New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead

An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack.

Top National Stories

More

Our top local and national stories:

More
El Faro photos

El Faro sinking investigation: What happens next

The investigation is still far from over. More than a year since the sinking of El Faro, which claimed the lives of the 33 people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation continue to probe the sinking, with the main goal of preventing something like this from happening again.

 El Faro sinking
 NTSB El Faro Factual Report exhibits
 Hurricane Joaquin track not "well-behaved", drove forecasting errors passed to El Faro
USS Detroit

Mayport set to welcome two more 'ships of the future'

Excitement is in the air as Naval Station Mayport officially welcomes USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) and USS Detroit (LCS-7).

 McCain blasts Navy warships in report on Pentagon waste
 Mayport set to receive boost as part of big Littoral Combat Ship program changes
 New engineering training ordered for class of Mayport-bound ships
Brian Kilmeade starts at 9am January 9, 2017

Exciting WOKV programming changes in 2017

If the presidential campaign is a preview of what's to come in 2017, we're in for an exciting year of news.

 An Evening With Brian Kilmeade
 Brian Gives WOKV A Shout On Fox & Friends
 Gallery: An Evening with Brian Kilmeade - The Show
Muhammad Ali thumbnail

2016 Year in Review

Take a look at the biggest stories, events, and losses, of 2016. 

Presidential-elect Donald Trump

Hurricane Matthew

Pulse Nightclub Shooting

El Faro investigation

Jamie Dupree

Jamie Dupree's blog

BureshBlogBanner

The Buresh Blog

Clark Howard

Clark Howard

Stories from Jamie Dupree

More

Mike Buresh's weather blog

More

Stories from Clark Howard

More
An Evening with Brian Kilmeade thumbnail

An Evening with Brian Kilmeade

Relive an Evening with Brian Kilmeade at The Ritz Theatre and Museum with photo galleries, video, and social engagement. 

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - The Show

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - The Fans

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - Meet and Greet 

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - Post-Show Meet and Greet

Congresswoman Corrine Brown

Rep. Corrine Brown indicted on wire fraud, obstruction, and more

Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been federally indicted over her connection to a “bogus” non-profit.

 Rep. Corrine Brown Indictment
 Congresswoman Corrine Brown dodges questions while leaving DC office
 Congresswoman Corrine Brown to appear in federal court in Jacksonville

Irresistible Headlines

San Jose Forest damage

Hurricane Matthew debris cleanup crews damage 80 collection sites in Jax

The Hurricane Matthew debris cleanup in Jacksonville is done, but the contractor still has a lot of work left to repair damage done by their cleanup crews.

 Duval County shore project will be suspended until spring of 2017
 Life-saving tools donated to 21 North Florida organizations
 Nearly 500 Duval homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew
Boat grounded in St. Augustine

Recapping 2016 Atlantic hurricane season

The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season will be remembered in NE Florida for the damage that Matthew left behind.

 Talking the Tropics With Mike
 WOKV's Hurricane Guide
 Hurricane Matthew Photos
News 104.5 WOKV App

Get the News 104.5 APP!

Download the News 104.5 WOKV app and you LISTEN LIVE to us where ever you go! Click here to download for iPhone/iPadApple Click here to download for Android devices It's the best way to listen to us on your mobile device!

 WOKV App Alarm Clock Feature
 Send us a traffic or breaking news tip with the WOKV app
 Get your local and national news on the new NEWS 1045 WOKV app

National Election Headlines

More

And when we're not doing the news, we're talking about the news!

Hear It Now

Hear It Now!

Listen to our latest News - Weather -Traffic

News/Talk WOKV on Facebook

Leave a comment on Facebook

News/Talk WOKV on Twitter

Get news & information on Twitter

El Faro Voyage Data Recorder recovered

"It's more powerful than we thought": El Faro's 'black box' transcript released

“I’m not leavin’ you let’s go”. It’s some of the final moments captured by El Faro’s Voyage Data Recorder, or ‘black box’, where the Captain tells a crewman not to freeze and that the crew member needs to move.

 El Faro sinking
 NTSB to release El Faro 'black box' transcript
 Another settlement reached in El Faro sinking
El Faro Voyage Data Recorder recovered

Call to abandon ship heard on recordings recovered from El Faro's 'black box'

Twenty-six hours of data, including audio of the Captain’s call to abandon ship, have been recovered from El Faro’s Voyage Data Recorder.

 El Faro sinking
 El Faro Voyage Data Recorder recovered
 No visible damage to El Faro's 'black box'
2016 WOKV Care-a-Thon Thank You

Thank you NE Florida!

The 2016 Care-a-Thon raised $134,000 for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida.  

El Faro thumbnail

CONTINUING COVERAGE: El Faro sinking

Both the Coast Guard and the NTSB continue to investigate the sinking of El Faro, which killed all 33 crew. The cargo ship encountered Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin while transiting out of Jacksonville.

FULL COVERAGEEl Faro sinking

GALLERYInside the Marine Board of Investigation

VIDEOUnderwater wreckage of the El Faro

GALLERYNTSB photos from El Faro investigation

Jacksonville State Representative Reggie Fullwood

Jax State Rep resigns after pleading guilty to wire fraud

Democratic State Representative Reggie Fullwood has resigned from serving in the Florida House. Fullwood sent a letter to the Florida House Speaker Monday afternoon to announce his resignation, effective immediately.

 Jacksonville State Representative Reggie Fullwood's resignation letter
 Florida House Speaker's Letter suspending State Rep Reggie Fullwood
 Election officials prepare for ballot confusion after Jax Rep. Reggie Fullwood ends re-election bid
 
 
Red Cross Right Rail

Red Cross Matthew

Donate now.

Trending News

WOKV Business of the Week

WOKV Business of the Week

Know a business that deserves to featured as this week's Business of the Week? Tell us why here!

 
 