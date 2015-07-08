An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack.
The investigation is still far from over. More than a year since the sinking of El Faro, which claimed the lives of the 33 people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation continue to probe the sinking, with the main goal of preventing something like this from happening again.
“I’m not leavin’ you let’s go”. It’s some of the final moments captured by El Faro’s Voyage Data Recorder, or ‘black box’, where the Captain tells a crewman not to freeze and that the crew member needs to move.
Both the Coast Guard and the NTSB continue to investigate the sinking of El Faro, which killed all 33 crew. The cargo ship encountered Category 4 Hurricane Joaquin while transiting out of Jacksonville.
Democratic State Representative Reggie Fullwood has resigned from serving in the Florida House. Fullwood sent a letter to the Florida House Speaker Monday afternoon to announce his resignation, effective immediately.
