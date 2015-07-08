Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
8-year-old shoots younger siblings

Action News Jax

5-year-old girl dead in 'unfortunate accidental' shooting

A young child was shot dead Saturday inside an apartment at Roosevelt Gardens in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the shooting is accidental.

 Duval Superintendent pushing parent interaction, not metal detectors, following increase in weapons at schools
 Duval school superintendent: We need parents to help stop guns from coming to school
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban

Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Our top local and national stories:

El Faro's wreckage

NTSB

FULL COVERAGE: El Faro sinking

The Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation's final hearing session on the sinking of El Faro is taking place in Jacksonville.

GALLERYNTSB footage of El Faro's wreckage

BLACK BOX:  Details from El Faro's Voyage Data Recorder

NTSB:  WOKV breaks down NTSB factual reports

GALLERYExhibits from the NTSB's sinking investigation

Jamie Dupree

Jamie Dupree's blog

BureshBlogBanner

The Buresh Blog

Clark Howard

Clark Howard

Stories from Jamie Dupree

Mike Buresh's weather blog

Stories from Clark Howard

Brian Kilmeade starts at 9am January 9, 2017

Exciting WOKV programming changes in 2017

If the presidential campaign is a preview of what's to come in 2017, we're in for an exciting year of news.

 An Evening With Brian Kilmeade
 Brian Gives WOKV A Shout On Fox & Friends
 Gallery: An Evening with Brian Kilmeade - The Show
An Evening with Brian Kilmeade thumbnail

An Evening with Brian Kilmeade

Relive an Evening with Brian Kilmeade at The Ritz Theatre and Museum with photo galleries, video, and social engagement. 

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - The Show

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - The Fans

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - Meet and Greet 

Gallery:  Evening with Kilmeade - Post-Show Meet and Greet

Coughlin controls 'all facets' of Jaguars football ops

"Team, above all else, will define the Jaguars moving forward"

They know that success is long overdue. “I’ve seen the price in this city, I’ve seen the passion they have for this team, and I want you to know I feel the pain, and I know how difficult it’s been.

 Former Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin returns
 Jags name Head Coach
 Mayor, Jaguars fans chirp ESPN's Trent Dilfer for Jacksonville comments

Congresswoman Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons

Chief of Staff withdraws motion to sever from Rep. Corrine Brown fraud trial

The cases will move forward together. On Friday, we told you the attorney for Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s Chief of Staff had filed a motion to sever the federal fraud case against them.

 Rep. Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff seeks to sever federal case from "flamboyant politician"
 Congressman-elect Al Lawson lays out his agenda for our area
 Federal fraud trial postponed for Rep. Corrine Brown
Boat grounded in St. Augustine

Recapping 2016 Atlantic hurricane season

The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season will be remembered in NE Florida for the damage that Matthew left behind.

 Talking the Tropics With Mike
 WOKV's Hurricane Guide
 Hurricane Matthew Photos
