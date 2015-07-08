Follow us on

Severe Weather Potential

Get ready: Line of severe storms will hit Jacksonville area on Sunday

Saturday will largely uneventful for Jacksonville -- unseasonably warm and and breezy -- but Sunday promises to be another story.

The Latest: Trump says 'we will determine' America's course

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has taken the Oath of Office and been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. 

First Trump Cabinet members have been sworn in

DUPREE:  Key take-aways from our Washington Insider

Some protests take place near the Inauguration

What it takes to flip the White House between Presidents

GALLERY:  Photos from Jamie Dupree 

Former President Obama talks plans for the future

Jacksonville supporters enthusiastic about President Trump

Coughlin controls 'all facets' of Jaguars football ops

"Team, above all else, will define the Jaguars moving forward"

They know that success is long overdue. “I’ve seen the price in this city, I’ve seen the passion they have for this team, and I want you to know I feel the pain, and I know how difficult it’s been.

 Former Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin returns
 Jags name Head Coach
 AP writers examine where each NFL team needs to upgrade most
USS Detroit

Mayport set to welcome two more 'ships of the future'

Excitement is in the air as Naval Station Mayport officially welcomes USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) and USS Detroit (LCS-7).

 Mayport set to receive boost as part of big Littoral Combat Ship program changes
 New engineering training ordered for class of Mayport-bound ships
Jacksonville Human Rights Ordinance Public Meeting

Third effort to expand Jacksonville's Human Rights Ordinance officially kicks off

There’s officially a renewed effort on the table to expand Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance.

 Jacksonville Councilman poised to introduce new HRO expansion legislation
 Jacksonville expects to be competitive for NCAA/ACC championships, despite own history debating LGBT rights
 Jax employment laws now prohibit discrimination for "sexual orientation, gender identity or expression"

Congresswoman Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons

Chief of Staff withdraws motion to sever from Rep. Corrine Brown fraud trial

The cases will move forward together. On Friday, we told you the attorney for Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s Chief of Staff had filed a motion to sever the federal fraud case against them.

 Rep. Corrine Brown's Chief of Staff seeks to sever federal case from "flamboyant politician"
 Congressman-elect Al Lawson lays out his agenda for our area
 Federal fraud trial postponed for Rep. Corrine Brown
Boat grounded in St. Augustine

Recapping 2016 Atlantic hurricane season

The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season will be remembered in NE Florida for the damage that Matthew left behind.

 Talking the Tropics With Mike
 WOKV's Hurricane Guide
 Hurricane Matthew Photos
El Faro photos

El Faro sinking investigation: What happens next

The investigation is still far from over. More than a year since the sinking of El Faro, which claimed the lives of the 33 people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board and Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation continue to probe the sinking, with the main goal of preventing something like this from happening again.

 El Faro sinking
 NTSB El Faro Factual Report exhibits
 Hurricane Joaquin track not "well-behaved", drove forecasting errors passed to El Faro
Muhammad Ali thumbnail

2016 Year in Review

Take a look at the biggest stories, events, and losses, of 2016. 

Presidential-elect Donald Trump

Hurricane Matthew

Pulse Nightclub Shooting

El Faro investigation

 
 
