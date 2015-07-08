A young child was shot dead Saturday inside an apartment at Roosevelt Gardens in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the shooting is accidental.
Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
Our top local and national stories: Stories from Jamie Dupree Mike Buresh's weather blog
If the presidential campaign is a preview of what's to come in 2017, we're in for an exciting year of news.
They know that success is long overdue. “I’ve seen the price in this city, I’ve seen the passion they have for this team, and I want you to know I feel the pain, and I know how difficult it’s been.
The cases will move forward together. On Friday, we told you the attorney for Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s Chief of Staff had filed a motion to sever the federal fraud case against them.
The 2016 Atlantic hurricane season will be remembered in NE Florida for the damage that Matthew left behind.
The 2016 Care-a-Thon raised $134,000 for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida.
