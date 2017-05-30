Man jailed after fight over Burger King bill

51-year-old David Johnson is behind bars in Jacksonville and is currently facing an aggravated battery charge after getting into a fight over the weekend.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Johnson and 54-year-old Joseph Leeman were on West 8th Street and went to a nearby Burger King to get food.

According to the police report, an argument broke out and punches were thrown over who was going to pay for the food.

Johnson claims Leeman threw the first punch hitting him in the eye and then the nose. Johnson told police he started to defend himself by punching Leeman several times in the face and did not stop until he hit the ground.

The police report says after Leeman hit the ground, Johnson walked to the Rosa Parks Bus Station and flagged down an off-duty officer that his friend needed help. He had also told the officer that the two had both been drinking.

Leeman was taken to the UF Health where told police that he and Johnson were just talking when Johnson got angry and started punching him in the face. He also told police that he had lost consciousness, but police were unable to determine if the confusion came from the alcohol or from the injuries.

Johnson is expected to be in court in June.