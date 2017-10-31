Listen Live
local
One woman dead, second critically wounded in westside shooting 
By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL  -  Two women were found shot inside a home at the Cedar Creek Condominiums on Jacksonville’s westside.  One woman has died, and a second victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 

Police were called around 2:15am to the community off San Juan Avenue. 

“Crime scene investigators will be starting the process of methodically going through the scene itself to help us figure out what happened here”,  said Sgt. CH Ford with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as several leads are still being developed.  

Detectives say there does not appear to be forced entry.  A person of interest has been identified but not named, and police would not say if he is a suspect. 

It’s not clear, at this time, how the two women may be related or if both lived in the residence.  Detectives were interviewing possible witnesses to the shooting.  



