Jacksonville, FL - He said he was making smoke bombs for the Fourth of July.
Police say they were pipe bombs.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Robert Peterson for making, possession, throwing, or discharging a destructive device. The investigation started Friday night, when police were called to Roosevelt Boulevard around Woodmere Street and St. Johns Avenue, where a witness reported a man throwing “lit pipe bombs” in the parking lot of a dentist’s office.
JSO responded to find a man matching the description of the suspect on a balcony working on a motor bike. The suspect- later identified as Peterson- came down when police asked, and was detained “for safety reasons”, per JSO. Police then searched the area and found what they’re describing as three pipe bombs. The JSO Bomb Squad was called and confirmed the items were, in fact, three pipe bombs, one of which had apparently gone off but didn’t cause any apparent damage.
Peterson was then arrested, and police say he made statements about his involvement, including that he bought the items to make the devices at local hardware stores and intended to create smoke bombs for the Fourth of July. JSO says Peterson dropped the devices from his balcony, which overlooks the parking lot.
JSO says the investigation is still active and ongoing. They’re encouraging you to always be alert for suspicious activity in your neighborhood and to report anything you find concerning.
Jail records show Peterson was booked in the very early hours of Saturday morning. His bond is just over $200,000, and he has his next court appearance later this month.
Bomb squad responding to Woodmere St. off Roosevelt Blvd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LqNtZv7j83— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) June 3, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself