Local
Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
Close

Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist

Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist
Photo Credit: St. Johns County Fire and Rescue

Ponte Vedra Beach crash kills motorcyclist

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Photo Credit: St. Johns County Fire and Rescue

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Neil Phelps, of Neptune Beach, was traveling north on SR-A1A/South Ponte Vedra Blvd, when an SUV that was traveling southbound made a left turn in to his path. 

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue
Close

Ponte Vedra Beach crash

Photo Credit: St. Johns County Fire and Rescue

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says Phelps was flown to UF Health, but the crash report from FHP confirms he has died of his injuries. 

The crash report shows there was a 5-year-old and one-year-old in the vehicle that made the left turn. The crash report does not list any charges at this time.


BC3, E9, and R10 responded to a motorcycle vs vehicle collision on South Ponte Vedra Blvd. One patient was flown to UF Health Trauma center via Trauma One.

Posted by St. Johns County Fire Rescue on Saturday, June 17, 2017

