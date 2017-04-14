The fraud trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is scheduled to start in just over a week, and there could be some notable names called by prosecutors.

The US Attorney’s Office has submitted 45 names as potential witnesses. The list includes Jacksonville politicians, political strategists, prominent attorneys, independent authority members and leaders, among others. The list also includes Brown’s former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the former head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley, both of whom have agreed to take plea deals for their part in this case, in exchange for helping prosecutors.

Brown, Wiley, and Simmons are accused of collecting about $800,000 in donations to One Door, saying the money would be used for scholarships and other charitable purposes. The US Attorney’s Office says, in reality, the money went toward personal expenses of the three involved.

Brown is facing various charges- aiding and abetting mail fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, scheme to conceal material facts on financial disclosure forms, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the IRS, and filing false income tax returns.

Jury selection is slated to start April 24th, with the trial scheduled to begin April 26th. Brown intends to testify during the trial.

United States’ witness list:

1. Shawn Batsch, IRS-CI

2. Dawn Goldberg, IRS

3. Kimberly Henderson, FBI

4. Tracy Lane, IRS

5. Vanessa Stelly, FBI

6. Carolyn Chatman

7. Linda Foster

8. Reginald Gaffney

9. Nathaniel Glover

10. April Green

11. Eurmon Hervey

12. Charles McCormick

13. Ju’Coby Pittman

14. Doug Shackelford

15. Dawn Smith

16. Stanley Twiggs

17. Dawn Wright

18. John Baker

19. Robert Birnbaum

20. Stephen Bittel

21. Tandy Bondi

22. Edward Burr

23. Husein Cumber

24. Jack Hanania

25. Marva Brown Johnson

26. Gasper Lazzara

27. Richard Lipsky

28. Eugene Ludwig

29. Don Miller

30. Steve Pajcic

31. John Picerne

32. Robert Picerne

33. Kent Stermon

34. Michael Ward

35. Susan Wiles

36. Jessica Wynne

37. Voncier Alexander

38. Ingrid Burch

39. Tasha Cole

40. Siottis Jackson

41. Lavern Kelly

42. Brad Mims

43. Shantrel Brown

44. Elias Simmons

45. Carla Wiley