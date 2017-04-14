Jacksonville, FL - The fraud trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is scheduled to start in just over a week, and there could be some notable names called by prosecutors.
The US Attorney’s Office has submitted 45 names as potential witnesses. The list includes Jacksonville politicians, political strategists, prominent attorneys, independent authority members and leaders, among others. The list also includes Brown’s former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the former head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley, both of whom have agreed to take plea deals for their part in this case, in exchange for helping prosecutors.
Brown, Wiley, and Simmons are accused of collecting about $800,000 in donations to One Door, saying the money would be used for scholarships and other charitable purposes. The US Attorney’s Office says, in reality, the money went toward personal expenses of the three involved.
Brown is facing various charges- aiding and abetting mail fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, scheme to conceal material facts on financial disclosure forms, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the IRS, and filing false income tax returns.
Jury selection is slated to start April 24th, with the trial scheduled to begin April 26th. Brown intends to testify during the trial.
United States’ witness list:
1. Shawn Batsch, IRS-CI
2. Dawn Goldberg, IRS
3. Kimberly Henderson, FBI
4. Tracy Lane, IRS
5. Vanessa Stelly, FBI
6. Carolyn Chatman
7. Linda Foster
8. Reginald Gaffney
9. Nathaniel Glover
10. April Green
11. Eurmon Hervey
12. Charles McCormick
13. Ju’Coby Pittman
14. Doug Shackelford
15. Dawn Smith
16. Stanley Twiggs
17. Dawn Wright
18. John Baker
19. Robert Birnbaum
20. Stephen Bittel
21. Tandy Bondi
22. Edward Burr
23. Husein Cumber
24. Jack Hanania
25. Marva Brown Johnson
26. Gasper Lazzara
27. Richard Lipsky
28. Eugene Ludwig
29. Don Miller
30. Steve Pajcic
31. John Picerne
32. Robert Picerne
33. Kent Stermon
34. Michael Ward
35. Susan Wiles
36. Jessica Wynne
37. Voncier Alexander
38. Ingrid Burch
39. Tasha Cole
40. Siottis Jackson
41. Lavern Kelly
42. Brad Mims
43. Shantrel Brown
44. Elias Simmons
45. Carla Wiley
