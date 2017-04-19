Three people have been arrested for kidnapping, robbing, and attempting to kill an elderly Neptune Beach man on Jacksonville’s far Westside.

We first told you last week that an 86-year-old man had been found Saturday with his throat cut off Maxville-Macclenny Highway. At the time, the victim’s identity was not known.

The victim’s wife had reported him missing after he didn’t return home from errands and suspicious activity had been reported on his credit cards.

“She had attempted to contact him via phone, was unsuccessful. She was concerned,” says JSO Assistant Chief Scott Dingee.

A Silver Alert was issued, and investigators eventually connected that to the victim.

Police quickly realized the victim’s vehicle and other items were missing. That vehicle was found in Miami-Dade County Sunday, so representatives with both JSO and the Neptune Beach Police Department headed to South Florida to investigate.

On Monday, April 10th, investigators got a tip that 34-year-old Douglas Cercy was involved and had fled in the victim’s car. Investigators confirmed that, and also linked two other people- 37-year-old Jennifer Schulte and 21-year-old Ray Jones.

The suspects were all found at a bus station in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and police in that area coordinated with JSO to detain all three. The suspects were taken to the Delray Beach Police Department headquarters and interviewed by JSO.

JSO says two of the suspects gave detailed accounts of what happened.

“The victim was lured to a location on the Westside, where he was kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of various property including his car, and taken in to the woods, where his throat was slashed,” Dingee says.

It’s unclear at this time how the suspects initially came in contact with the victim and how they lured him. All three have been arrested for attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapped.

The victim has not yet been able to speak with JSO because of his medical condition. Because of that, JSO is still withholding some information, including the suspects’ booking photos.