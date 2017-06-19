Three inmates overpower staff, escape juvenile justice facility 

Three teenagers are on the run after escaping the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road on Jacksonville’s northside.

JSO received notification around 11:30pm Sunday from the facility that the three inmates escaped and had battered staff members. A police K9 was unable to locate the suspects.

JSO says this was a planned escape. The three inmates were able to overpower staff members and take their keys. They opened a secure door, fled the facility, jumped a fence, and left on foot.

The suspects are identified as: 16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva.

If you see these inmates call 911. Anyone who has any information in reference to these escaped inmates is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.