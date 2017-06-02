A Jacksonville man's Facebook Live was interrupted by officers who raided his home Thursday.

Breon Hollings, 22, was arrested June 1 after officers found a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia at a home on Amazon Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Several people sent Action News Jax a Facebook Live video that appears to show officers raiding his home.

In the video, a man who appears to be Hollings flashes money at the camera for about a minute before he hears officers outside on a loudspeaker.

He looks out a window, then runs out of the room.

"This is Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We have a search warrant," can be heard in the video, followed by a series of loud noises.

A police officer eventually walks into view of the camera. Officers are seen going in and out of the room before the video ends.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the raid was planned, and the video did not lead to the raid.

Hollings faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture or delivery of drugs.