Man who stalked, stabbed ex-girlfriend, her mother to be sentenced in St. Johns County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spencer Pearson, the St. Johns County teenager who stabbed three people in Ponte Vedra Beach in June 2023, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in St. Johns County Circuit Court.

In July, Pearson pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and one count of aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury with a weapon.

Pearson stabbed his then-17-year-old ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz and two others

Body camera footage shows Pearson splayed out on the ground receiving medical treatment after witnesses said he attempted to slash his own throat.

Pearson could face life in prison. And the minimum would be 16.25 years in prison.

Spencer Pearson

