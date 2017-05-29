Thick, black smoke danced over the interchange in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday as a fire underneath the interstate burned.

Officers found the fire under the I-10/I-95 interchange and JFRD responded to the scene Saturday afternoon.

According to police, there were several homeless people nearby who appeared to be living underneath the interstate.

A fire official on scene said the cause of the fire could not be determined, but it did appear to be accidental.

The area underneath the interstate has a thick layer of shredded tires on the ground, which was a good fuel for the weekend fire.

The Florida Department of Transportation was notified but police said the fire did not appear to be significant enough for structural damage.

“We have not been notified of any structural damage. Our FDOT leadership plans to discuss the event this week with law enforcement to determine any further actions”, said DOT spokesman Ron Tittle.

He says the property in question is owned by FDOT.