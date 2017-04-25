Jacksonville, FL - This may change your lunch or dinner plans.
Through this Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office is hosting a 'Tip a Cop' event.
Spokesperson Angela Spears explains, "You'll see our deputies, the detention deputies, command staff, and even our civilian employees, don those aprons, wait tables, go to tables, take the orders, bring the food out and get tips, is what we're asking."
Tip a Cop! Supporting Special Olympics Florida - LongHorn Steakhouse in Fleming Island. Stop by until 10. #CCSOFL #CommunityEngagement pic.twitter.com/tJvhiyqhMO— Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) April 25, 2017
The Sheriff's Office says all of the proceeds will go toward Special Olympics Florida.
"They [the athletes] train year-round and excel in sports such as track and field, volleyball, and soccer, and with the community's help we're going to make sure we raise funds to help them travel to the upcoming state and world games," says Spears.
Everyone's invited to stop by Longhorn Steakhouse on County Road 220 in Fleming Island and grab a bite to eat, from 11 am to 10 pm.
It's the 9th year Clay deputies have held the fundraiser.
