The 2013 Corrine Brown Invitational Golf Tournament was advertised “to benefit the COMTO Jacksonville Chapter Scholarship Fund and other community non-profits”, but the head of COMTO says they have no record of any money coming in.

Testimony Friday in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has focused on events allegedly funded by donations to a “sham” charity, One Door For Education, and whether those events actually did anything for charitable giving.

A prior witness told the court that bank and financial records showed more than $55,000 from One Door was used toward this gold tournament at TPC Sawgrass. The event took place during the same time frame that the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials- or COMTO- was holding an annual conference in Jacksonville, and the President of COMTO at the time did attend the event.

Current COMTO President and CEO Brad Mims testified that their records show One Door made no donation to their scholarship fund, either at the national or local level. When prosecutors asked what a $25,000 donation to the organization directly would have meant, Mims said it breaks down to five or six scholarships.

Another event that allegedly tapped One Door funds- about $15,000 worth- is a luxury box at a Jaguars-Redskins game in DC. The head of the Florida Democratic Party, Stephen Bittel, says he paid for his private plane to take people he believed to be One Door donors to what he thought was a fundraising event. Prosecutors say there was no fundraising at the event.

One of the people who was invited on the plane along with his family was Jack Hanania. Hanania says he had refused donations to Brown’s campaign, but when he heard about One Door’s mission, he agreed to contribute $7,000. He told the court he donated and was later invited to the game- including on the plane with Brown- but his understanding was that these were separate. He believe his money was going to charity, and the event was being covered by other dollars.

These are just a few of the witnesses that have taken the stand today. WOKV is inside of the courtroom and will continue to update you on testimony throughout the day.