Jacksonville, FL - The operation only spanned 3 days, but more than $1.5 million in illegal contraband was seized.
The Florida Highway Patrol is announcing big results in an operation targeting Duval County.
FHP says specially trained state troopers assigned to the Criminal Interdiction Unit, in conjunction with the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, conducted the operation from April 11th to the 13th.
During that time, troopers made 122 misdemeanor arrests, 61 felony arrests, 75 drug arrests, and apprehended 8 fugitives/warrants.
That's in addition to the haul they seized and recovered.
FHP says they found 4 stolen vehicles, 8 illegal firearms, about $12,000 of stolen merchandise, 416 pounds of synthetic marijuana, 286 grams of marijuana, 95.87 grams of powder cocaine, 4.1 grams of crack cocaine, 2.4 grams of Heroin, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 11.6 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 13.0 grams of illegal prescription medication, as well as assorted drug paraphernalia and about $687.
We're told about 30 troopers took part in the operation.
