Final El Faro families settle wrongful death claims

All of the wrongful death lawsuits against El Faro’s owner and operator have now been settled.

New federal court records show the final three crew families, representing the estates of Anthony Thomas, German Solar-Cortes, and Joe Hargrove, have all agreed to a “full and final settlement” of all claims. They were the only three of 33 families involved who hadn’t previously come to terms with TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico and TOTE Services.

Unlike prior settlements, the new documents do not disclose the specific agreement reached with each of these three families. Prior families have received $500,000 in pre-death pain and suffering and an undisclosed amount for economic losses.

33 people died when the cargo ship sank in Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015, while traveling between Jacksonville and Puerto Rico.

The NTSB and a Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation are both conducting investigations on what happened, in an effort to prevent this type of tragedy in the future.

