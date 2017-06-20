Listen Live
local
How three teens overpowered three guards at Jacksonville Youth Academy
Close

How three teens overpowered three guards at Jacksonville Youth Academy

How three teens overpowered three guards at Jacksonville Youth Academy

How three teens overpowered three guards at Jacksonville Youth Academy

By: Rich Jones @RichJonesJax

Jacksonville, FL -  We are getting a better idea how three teenagers were able to escape from the Jacksonville Youth Academy late Sunday night.

Three security guards at the facility, which is operated by G4S Youth Services, were overpowered by 15 year-old Justin Silva, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 16-year-old Derek Browley.

According to an incident report, Luther Davis asked if he could leave his room and use the restroom.  While he was in the restroom, Silva hailed a security guard to his bunk room. 

As the guard opened the door, Browley punched the guard on the mouth.  Silva and Browley, who share a room, fled on food. 

Three security guards attempted to detain the suspects but were unsuccessful.  Their portable radios fell on the ground during the incident. The teens threw the radios at the guards, striking one in the face.  

The teens used the keys taken from one of the guards to open the east exit door.  They ran outside and climbed a high exterior fence to escape the facility. 

Each of the three security guards sustained injuries during the escape.

According to court records, Silva had previous charges including Grand Theft and non-law violation of probation.  Davis had previous charges of Burglary and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.  Browley had previous charges including Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Battery, and Robbery/Carjacking without a firearm or weapon. 

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice sent us this statement about the escape: 

Safety and security of the youth and staff is our priority as a company. As an integral part of our quality assurance we review and monitor all incidences and develop and implement performance improvement plans accordingly. For example, you mentioned Hastings, recently we implemented three additional supervisory measures there to minimize the risk of youth absconding the property and increase the security of the external area of the property.

At this time we are conducting a full investigation at Jacksonville Youth Academy to ensure all policies were followed. It has not yet been determined if there will be any changes to policies adhered.

Regarding fencing, we will be working closely with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to see what enhancements need to take place at the Jacksonville Program. DJJ can answer the question regarding barbed wire, as it is within their realm of decision-making. 

