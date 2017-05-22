A data breach that originated overseas, hits the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The online payment system was being targeted.

We’re told the social security numbers of 469 people may have been compromised. The state had contacted each of those people and is offering a year of free credit protection.

The breach may have further resulted in hackers obtaining the names of 16,190 concealed weapon license holders. The Department says no further personal information was involved, and they have determined there is no risk of identity theft for those license holders.

It’s believed still further information was accessed as a result of the breach, but that is all public information.

No financial information was compromised in the breach, according to the Department. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has ordered a review of the Department’s cybersecurity measures, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting.

If you’ve been affected by this breach, you can call 1-800-350-1119 for more information.