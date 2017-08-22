Jacksonville woman says puppy shot following argument over shoes 

A westside Jacksonville woman says her 9-month-old puppy was shot and killed over a pair of shoes.

Police responded to the home Aug. 3 on Alpha Avenue in reference to a dog that had been shot.

Linda Duncan said her sister’s boyfriend shot Kilo after the dog chewed up a pair of his shoes. The man told police it was self-defense.

“He tried to say that my dog tried to attack him,” Duncan said.

Reports obtained from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care and Protective Services do not support the man’s claim.

According to the police report, police saw “no injuries on the subject.”

An investigator with ACPS said based on the way the bullet entered and exited Kilo, it confirmed the dog was not facing or attacking the man. It said Kilo was shot with its back turned to the suspect.

The report said there is reason to believe the man “unnecessarily killed this dog.”

ACPS issued him a citation, but Duncan said that’s not enough.

“I want him to go to jail for murdering my dog,” Duncan said. “If he's going to shoot a dog over a pair of shoes, who else is he going to shoot?”

Duncan started a petition to help stop animal cruelty. So far, she has collected more than 4,000 signatures.

She said she plans to hire an attorney and fight until she gets justice for Kilo.