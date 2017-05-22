It's called the Terrorist Release Announcements to Counter Extremist Recidivism Act, or the TRACER Act, for short.

Jacksonville Congressman John Rutherford has introduced a new bill, that would require the Department of Homeland Security to notify state and local law enforcement when federal prisoners convicted of terrorism charges are released.

Rutherford tells WOKV the idea started taking shape in 2015, when he attended a hearing, where it was disclosed that there were hundreds of incarcerated individuals in the Federal Bureau of Prison (BOP) system for terrorist-related activity.

"Having been the Sheriff [of Jacksonville], I know, and was frustrated, somewhat, by the refugee issue where they were bringing refugees into my district, unbeknownst to me," explains Rutherford.

Rutherford says the idea is all about giving law enforcement 'every tool necessary' to keep our communities and families safe.

"We have the best law enforcement in the world, and by encouraging them to work together, they will become an even stronger force against the evils of terrorism," Rutherford says.

According to a release from Rutherford's office, BOP shared that between 2015-2020, 112 inmates with convictions relating to international terrorism will be released, with an additional 100 released between 2021 and 2030.