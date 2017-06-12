JSO arrests South Carolina man on human trafficking charges

It's a disturbing arrest made by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A South Carolina man is now facing human trafficking charges, after police were called to Shands Hospital about a possible human trafficking victim on June 9th.

According to the arrest report for Roosevelt Glee, 37, the victim tells police she and her daughter met Glee in South Carolina, after answering an ad online.

Glee allegedly took them to a hotel and then claimed the victim owed him money and that he was going to post an ad for prostitution on the internet.

Glee is accused of taking the victim's daughter and then forcing the victim to perform sex acts for money, something she tells JSO went on for about two weeks, as Glee took them to Columbia, South Carolina, and then to Augusta, South Carolina, before ending up here in Jacksonville.

She says she was only allowed to see her daughter between 'customers', after multiple 'dates'.

The victim also claims Glee would have very rough sex with her and choke her until she vomited.

JSO says Glee admitted to them, he picked up the victim and her daughter and traveled with them to multiple cities. He says he would baby sit the victim's daughter, however, he felt that the acts of prostitution by the victim were none of his business.

Glee is charged with coercing commercial sexual activity of an adult for human trafficking, living off the earnings of a prostitute, and interference with child custody.

His bond is set at more than $590,000. He's due back in court on June 29, 2017.