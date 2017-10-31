Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Chad Absher, in connection to a double shooting on the Westside that killed one woman and critically injured her sister.
JSO responded to the Cedar Creek Condominiums off San Juan Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police determined a person of interest early on, and have now definitively identified Absher as the suspect. He is described as a white male, 6’, 185 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.
Absher is wanted for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
If you have any information about his location, you’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
These are the #Jacksonville sisters who were shot overnight. Lisa Rucker (blonde) is in critical condition. Ashlee Rucker has passed away. pic.twitter.com/DU4t74nHGJ— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 31, 2017
Family has asked @ActionNewsJax to share this @gofundme page for Ashlee & Lisa Rucker, who were shot overnight. https://t.co/RyJCeVl2dT— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 31, 2017
WANTED Murder Suspect - Warrant just signed. Chad Absher is considered armed and dangerous. Shot two sisters, killing one. Please RT pic.twitter.com/dvZT2aTtCN— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 31, 2017
