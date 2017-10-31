Listen Live
JSO identifies suspect sought in connection to shooting of two Westside sisters
By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Updated:

Jacksonville, FL -  The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Chad Absher, in connection to a double shooting on the Westside that killed one woman and critically injured her sister.

JSO responded to the Cedar Creek Condominiums off San Juan Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police determined a person of interest early on, and have now definitively identified Absher as the suspect. He is described as a white male, 6’, 185 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Absher is wanted for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information about his location, you’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.




