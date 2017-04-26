Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 86°
L 67°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 93° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen
Close

Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen

Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen
Photo Credit: Josh Miranda

Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen

By: Stephanie Brown @SBrownReports
Photo Credit: Josh Miranda

Jacksonville, FL -  The jury that will sit over the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been chosen.

Seven men and five women are on the panel. Four alternates have also been chosen- not two as the initial court order stated. The alternates will not be told they are alternates ahead of the trial.

By the observation of our reporter in the courtroom, the 12 person panel appears to be three white females, five white males, two black females, one black male, and one Hispanic male.

The jury is now being formally seated and instructed. Opening statements are scheduled for 1 PM.

This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Suspect in attempted murder of veteran told sister he was ‘not going back to prison’ 
    Suspect in attempted murder of veteran told sister he was ‘not going back to prison’ 
    As three suspects await a court hearing in early May, we are learning more details about the events that led to their arrest in connection with the attempted murder of an 86-year-old Veteran from Neptune Beach.  According to an affidavit for arrest, Douglas Cercy called his sister shortly after the victim was found in early April.  Cercy told his sister that he was leaving town, and he had cut an old man’s throat near a truck stop on Highway 301 after forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM. The affidavit goes on to say Cercy had stolen the victim’s Honda CR-V and was worried that his face would be visible in surveillance video and that he had to flee the area. Police were able to track a cell phone used by another suspect, Ray Jones, to a Greyhound Bus Station in Boca Raton.  The suspects were located at a CVS pharmacy in the same area. Cercy had an active arrest warrant from Georgia.  According to the affidavit, Jennifer Schulte said that Cercy orchestrated the robbery plan, and held a fake gun to the victim’s side as they directed him to go the ATM in the Baldwin area.  After the robbery, she said the victim was forced out of the car and told to get on his knees.  She did not see who cut the victim’s throat, and could hear him begging for his life.  Melvin Clark was last said to be hospitalized in stable condition. 
  • ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
    ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
    Academy Award winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme, best known for directing “Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” has died, according to a report. He was 73. >> Read more trending stories An unidentified source close to Demme’s family told IndieWire on Wednesday that Demme died of esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease.
  • Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen
    Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen
    The jury that will sit over the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been chosen. Seven men and five women are on the panel. Four alternates have also been chosen- not two as the initial court order stated. The alternates will not be told they are alternates ahead of the trial. By the observation of our reporter in the courtroom, the 12 person panel appears to be three white females, five white males, two black females, one black male, and one Hispanic male. The jury is now being formally seated and instructed. Opening statements are scheduled for 1 PM. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon.
  • Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran
    Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran
    A Florida man is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at a disabled veteran. James M. Hagen, of Gainesville, reportedly got into an argument with his neighbor, a disabled veteran in a wheelchair, on Monday. The argument allegedly stemmed from Hagan’s belongings blocking his neighbor’s access to a fire extinguisher, according to the Gainesville Sun. >> Read more Floridoh! stories Hagen allegedly threw the extinguisher at his neighbor – striking him in the abdomen and thighs – and allegedly threatened to “dump” him from his wheelchair, according to the Gainesville Sun.  >> Read more trending news Hagen, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse on a disabled adult. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail. Read more at the Gainesville Sun.
  • Children's remains found in badger hole
    Children's remains found in badger hole
    Skeletal remains found earlier this month by Idaho Fish and Game officers appear to belong to a pair of children, Elmore County sheriff’s deputies said Monday. >> Read more trending news It was not clear how long the children had been buried before their remains were found April 15 in a badger hole just north of Mountain Home. Deputies initially only believed the remains belonged to a single child. “It is clear by the condition of the remains that they have been buried for a considerable amount of time,” deputies said in a news release.  No clothing was found at the burial site and the children’s genders were not apparent. Authorities said it was unclear whether the deaths were the result of foul play. The burial site is near the Oregon Trail. Officials are investigating whether the bones could have been left by 19th century migrants heading west on the trail. Deputies said the exact ages of the bones will be determined by carbon dating. A preliminary investigation showed that two children were buried one atop another in the badger den near Hot Creek Road. One child appeared to be between 3 and 5 years old and the other between 4 and 9 years old at the time of burial, officials said. An archaeologist with the Bureau of Land Management told deputies that the grave did not appear to be a Native American burial site. Deputies said investigators are working with local law enforcement agencies to determine whether the remains match any missing child cases. Authorities continue to investigate.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.