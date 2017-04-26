Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen

The jury that will sit over the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been chosen.

Seven men and five women are on the panel. Four alternates have also been chosen- not two as the initial court order stated. The alternates will not be told they are alternates ahead of the trial.

By the observation of our reporter in the courtroom, the 12 person panel appears to be three white females, five white males, two black females, one black male, and one Hispanic male.

The jury is now being formally seated and instructed. Opening statements are scheduled for 1 PM.

This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon.