Missing Sailor from Putnam County found alive on ship 

A Sailor with ties to Putnam County who was reported missing at sea has been found alive on board the USS Shiloh.

Peter Mims was found today and will be transferred to the USS Ronald Reagan for a medical evaluation. Following that evaluation a recommendation will be made for follow-on care.

The U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Public Affairs says Mims was reported missing on June 8th. The Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Japan Coast Guard spent over 50 hours searching roughly 5,500 square miles of the Philippine Sea.

The ocean search was suspended at midnight on June 11th, but the crew of the Shiloh continued their search on board the vessel.

“We are thankful to have found our missing shipmate and appreciate all the hard work of our Sailors and Japanese partners in searching for him,” said Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5 and Task Force 70. “I am relieved that this Sailor’s family will not be joining the ranks of Gold Star Families that have sacrificed so much for our country.”

The circumstances surrounding Petty Officer Mims’ disappearance are under investigation.