Jacksonville, FL - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two men, accused of stealing several items from the Target in Fleming Island.
According to detectives the two men stole Nest Thermostats, a Nest Cam, several Beats headphones, a clothes basket, and a cooler from Target on July 3 and July 16.
Detectives are looking for two men who stole several items from Target in Fleming Island on July 3 and 16. The suspects...Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Monday, August 21, 2017
Deputies believe the two men hid the items in the basket and cooler and then walked out of the store.
After both incidents, the men were seen leaving the parking lot in a white Chevrolet, four-door sedan.
If you have any information about the suspects, you're urged to call the sheriff's office at (904) 264-6512.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself