local
Second exit lane to downtown bridges open on I-95 north, easing delays
Photo Credit: Steven Ponson

Rich Jones and Steven Ponson
Updated:

Jacksonville, FL -  At the end of a week full of long delays, finally a second exit lane has been added to the downtown bridges on I-95 north. 

The new exit to the downtown bridges now has two lanes open to traffic, which should dramatically impact congestion. 

The exits are part of the Overland Bridge project, which has been ongoing for several years, and is slated to be completed in early 2018. 

“Additional lanes and ramps will be opened as respective phases are completed. We appreciate the patience and safe driving by our motorists as crews work diligently to have the entire project completed by early 2018, weather permitting”, said FDOT spokesman Ron Tittle.  

As part of the traffic shift, decision points were moved back just near the Emerson Boulevard overpass for motorists to decide whether to be in the left lanes for I-95 northbound or take the right lane for downtown exits. 

PODCAST:  Tim Tompkins, Derrick Odom, Letisha Bereola talk about I-95 construction delays



2 exit lanes open heading in to Downtown Jacksonville on I-95 NB.

Posted by News 104.5 WOKV on Friday, October 27, 2017

The lane opening comes just in time for Florida/Georgia weekend in Jacksonville. JSO says those going to the game need to be in their parking spot 5 hours before the game kicks off at 3:30pm. At 1:30 JSO says their focus will be on getting people to the stadium. They are telling drivers to expect delays after 1:30. Police say that all bridges are schedualed to be open through out the weekend. JSO has provided more tips if you have any plans in downtown this weekend. 


Why only one lane exiting to downtown bridges on I-95 North? 

I-95 Northbound drivers to experience Overland Bridge traffic shift
