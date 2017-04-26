As three suspects await a court hearing in early May, we are learning more details about the events that led to their arrest in connection with the attempted murder of an 86-year-old Veteran from Neptune Beach.

According to an affidavit for arrest, Douglas Cercy called his sister shortly after the victim was found in early April. Cercy told his sister that he was leaving town, and he had cut an old man’s throat near a truck stop on Highway 301 after forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM.

The affidavit goes on to say Cercy had stolen the victim’s Honda CR-V and was worried that his face would be visible in surveillance video and that he had to flee the area.

Police were able to track a cell phone used by another suspect, Ray Jones, to a Greyhound Bus Station in Boca Raton. The suspects were located at a CVS pharmacy in the same area.

Cercy had an active arrest warrant from Georgia.

According to the affidavit, Jennifer Schulte said that Cercy orchestrated the robbery plan, and held a fake gun to the victim’s side as they directed him to go the ATM in the Baldwin area.

After the robbery, she said the victim was forced out of the car and told to get on his knees. She did not see who cut the victim’s throat, and could hear him begging for his life.

Melvin Clark was last said to be hospitalized in stable condition.