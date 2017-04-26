Suspect in Orange Park murder, burglary arrested 

With a still active investigation, the sentencing for the head of “One Door For Education” has been pushed back to December. Carla Wiley pled guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her plea agreement says One Door collected some $800,000 in donations, but the money was actually used for travel, entertainment, and other personal expenses. In her plea, she agrees to cooperate with the investigation of two other people she says collaborated their scheme. While the two others are not named, one is listed as a public official. Several portions of the court records indicate Congresswoman Corrine Brown could be included in the ongoing investigation. She had previously promoted the “charity” and was issued a federal subpoena shortly before Wiley’s plea agreement. Since the deal, the House Ethics Committee has also opened an Investigative Subcommittee on Brown, although their action is on hold at the request of the Justice Department. Brown maintains that she is “clean” of any wrongdoing relating to any of the ongoing investigations. A motion filed in federal court by the US Attorney’s Office asked to postpone Wiley’s sentencing indefinitely because her cooperation in their investigation is ongoing. The sentencing had been set for June 13. “The government seeks to conclude Wiley’s cooperation prior to sentencing in this case,” the motion says. The motion further says the defense counsel is not opposed to the USAO request. A court order entered Tuesday denies the request for an indefinite postponement, but does agree to push sentencing back to December 12. Wiley could get up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine under the plea agreement. She’s currently out of prison on her own recognizance.
