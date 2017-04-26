Suspect in Orange Park murder, burglary arrested 



The suspect wanted for a weekend murder in Orange Park has been arrested. Kenneth Poythress Jr. was taken in to custody in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

He is a suspect in the death of his wife, Curtishia.

Poythress is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and armed burglary.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman and a juvenile were injured in the domestic-related homicide on Sunday.

Deputies say a juvenile suffered minor injuries in the incident, on the 400 block of Heron Court.