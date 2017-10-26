Why only one lane exiting to downtown bridges on I-95 North? 

This week’s traffic shift in the northbound lanes of I-95 approaching downtown Jacksonville has led to significant traffic delays, and not only during morning rush hour.

The overwhelming aggravation based on feedback we’ve received is why there is only one lane for the downtown bridges?

We posed the question to the Florida Department of Transportation, and you’ll be happy to know that there are plans for more lanes.

“We went to one single lane right now but permanently it’s going to be two lanes, and it will eventually open up to three lanes as you go to the distributor for downtown”, said spokesman Ron Tittle.

No date is set for the opening of those lanes, however.

“As soon as we can we don’t know the time frame yet, we will be able to open up that next lane”.

The project is expected to be completed early in 2018.