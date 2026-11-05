Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. November 1930

- Total precipitation: 5.58 inches

- Average temperature: 51.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 61.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.5°F

#9. November 1997

- Total precipitation: 5.63 inches

- Average temperature: 51.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.4°F

#8. November 1986

- Total precipitation: 6.16 inches

- Average temperature: 60.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.9°F

#7. November 2018

- Total precipitation: 6.24 inches

- Average temperature: 53.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.8°F

#6. November 2015

- Total precipitation: 6.28 inches

- Average temperature: 59.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.8°F

#5. November 1983

- Total precipitation: 6.42 inches

- Average temperature: 53.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 66.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.7°F

#4. November 1957

- Total precipitation: 6.65 inches

- Average temperature: 55.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 66.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 45°F

#3. November 1992

- Total precipitation: 7.83 inches

- Average temperature: 54.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65°F

- Monthly low temperature: 44.6°F

#2. November 1947

- Total precipitation: 7.88 inches

- Average temperature: 51.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 61.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.5°F

#1. November 1948

- Total precipitation: 9 inches

- Average temperature: 58°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 46.4°F