Arlington park tank where 3-year-old died passed latest inspections

Jacksonville officials say the septic tank where 3-year-old Amari Harley's body was found passed the latest inspection by the city.

Officials said the septic or lift station for restroom sewage was last inspected on Sept. 12. It met all standards, according to city officials, but a CARE issue was filed in Jan. 2017.

City officials said the CARE issue was filed using the 630-CITY customer service software system. Action News Jax is working to learn more about the complaint.

Officials said Bruce Park is one of 76 parks with septic or lift stations for restroom sewage. There are more than 120 systems throughout the city.

Officials said there are several types of lid coverings for the systems ranging from metal and fiberglass to concrete. They are attached with bolts, screws or latches. The Bruce Park system has a bolt covering, city officials said.

Full statement:

“We are so incredibly saddened by this tragedy. As JSO conducts its investigation, the City is assisting them by providing any information that will lead to a thorough and full review. The City is also inspecting and analyzing how this tragedy may have occurred, to ensure that all City parks are safe and secure. The safety and security of visitors to City parks are paramount. The mayor has spoken with the family and shared his deepest sympathies.

Bruce Park is one of 76 parks that have septic or lift stations for restroom sewage. There are more than 120 of the systems throughout the city (multiple can be at one location). They are inspected every month.

There are several types of lid coverings for the systems ranging from metal, fiberglass, and concrete, which are attached with bolts, screws, or latches. The Bruce Park system has a bolt covering that is affixed to its dosing tank.

Based on our review, the Bruce Park septic tank system has received inspections every month, with its last conducted on September 12th. (October report will be available after the month has concluded). All operations were noted as OK, meaning that it met all inspection standards. In February, the Bruce Park lid was re-secured, following an inspection on February 13th.

On January 30, 2017, a CARE issue was made regarding the lid covering.”

We now know what water tank cover looked like the day Amari Harley disappeared. This was in background of a photo a relative took at party. pic.twitter.com/nezpWHklwg — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) October 23, 2017

VIDEO: Family is silent as they bring flowers & balloons to the spot where Amari Harley’s young life ended. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GcLynMnOip — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 23, 2017

Amari's loved ones came to Bruce Park Monday and left stuffed animals, balloons and flowers at a makeshift memorial.

Many joined in prayer and told Action News Jax that they are tortured by one question: How could this happen in the middle of a packed park?

“I questioned myself all last night,” Amari's cousin Kamilla Jenkins said. “How did he slip away? What could we have done different?”

Amari’s aunt Felicia White said she wonders the same thing

“There was no negligence,” White said. “It was like he was here one second, gone the next. We were all here watching him. He just disappeared.”

Family says Amari will be remembered as a loving child who wasn’t afraid to mix it up with the older kids.

His sport of choice was football.

“He thought he was one of the bigger kids,” Jenkins said. “He liked to hang out with the bigger boys.”

Amari’s daycare, On Our Way Learning Center, has started a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral expenses.

“We’re just going through so much,” Amari’s great-aunt Janice Douglas said. “It just hurts so bad. I’m just lost for words because he’s just a 3-year-old baby. How do you explain that?”

If you would like to help this young man’s family with funeral expenses, visit this page: https://t.co/bTLGIsmua0 @ActionNewsJax — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 23, 2017